Aqua Park lifeguard Sam chosen as team member for festival

Aqua Park Rutland is proud to announce that one of its resident lifeguards has been chosen as part of the British team for the Royal Life Saving Society Commonwealth Festival of Lifesaving.

Lifeguard Sam Kirkland will be jetting off to South Africa to compete in the festival, which is taking place between Tuesday, August 8, and Saturday, August 12.

Sam normally spends his time manning the inflatable obstacles at the Aqua Park at Whitwell, which is open seven days a week until September.

Richard Drinkwater, co-founder of Aqua Park Rutland, said: “We’re so proud of our team member, Sam Kirkland, and his achievement of being chosen as part of the British team for the RLSS Commonwealth Festival of Lifesaving. We can’t wait to support him when he travels down to South Africa with the Team GB to compete in the Commonwealth Championships, but in the meantime, he’ll be making sure the visitors to the park are in the best of hands!”

Sponsored by Aqua Park Rutland, Sam will be competing in six individual events, including the 100m manikin carry, 100m manikin tow, 200m superlifesaver and three relays.