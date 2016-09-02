‘Aqua Park will be bigger and better next year’

The founders of an inflatable obstacle course at Rutland Water have pledged to return next year after making such a huge splash this Summer.

Aqua Park Rutland was based at Whitwell for eight weeks over the Summer, starting in July and finishing on Sunday.

The attraction, dubbed the attraction of the summer, attracted about 20,000 people across the eight-week period - and they all loved jumping, bouncing, balancing, climbing and blasting their way around the UK’s largest Aquaglide park.

Aqua Park Rutland was created and designed by Midlands sports activity management specialists Sports Booker Operations Limited, and was built in close consultation with Anglian Water who own and operate Rutland Water. Co-founder of Aqua Park Rutland Richard Drinkwater said he has been overwhelmed at how well the first season has gone with fantastic feedback and positive reviews.

He said: “As word of the Aqua Park Rutland’s launch spread, it’s popularity has grown and grown with people visiting us at Rutland Water from as far afield as Scotland and Devon.

“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive with many families and groups making two or three return visits.

“We’ve been on the TV, radio and in the newspapers and our social media pages’ have followings in the thousands, which only shows the region’s appetite for the huge inflatable wipe-out park.”

Mr Drinkwater said a team of more than 20 staff had worked incredibly hard to make the park a safe and enjoyable experience for the thousands of visitors.

He said highlights of the season included the opening by High Sheriff of Rutland Dr Sarah Furness and visits by the Leicester Tigers, Northampton Saints RFC and the Royal Anglians.

But he added: “Best of all, the feedback from literally thousands of people has been better than we ever imagined, from smiling faces, to Facebook reviews, to people coming back for another visit with friends and family.”

Mr Drinkwater said next season the Aqua Park Rutland would be open for even longer - opening from early May to late September to give everyone “even more time to experience the new 2017 inflatables” .

He added: “We will also be significantly increasing the size of the course, adding new pieces to make it even more challenging and exciting.

“What’s more, we are working with Anglian Water to upgrade the changing and shower facilities to improve the visitor experience ahead of our opening next May 2017.”

The founders are also looking at other locations for Aqua Parks around the UK but these are in the early stages.

Visit the website for more.