Archery star aims high as she joins accountants in Market Deeping

Accountants in Market Deeping say they have scored a bull’s-eye with their talented new trainee.

International archery star Abbie Spinks, who is a member of the Great British Junior National Archery Team, has joined Moore Thompson’s office in Market Place as an audit, accounts and tax junior.

Abbie, who won a European silver medal in July, will be studying for her Association of Accounting Technicians Level 3 qualification alongside providing tax and accountancy services to businesses and sole traders.

She said: “I am really excited to be joining Moore Thompson and I feel very confident that I will do well with this firm.”

Managing partner Mark Hildred said: “We are delighted that Abbie has chosen to join our firm. She has the competitive edge and a strong work ethic outside of work and we hope she can bring this into her studies with us.”