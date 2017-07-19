Argos to open in Sainsbury’s

Have your say

Shoppers will soon be able to shop in a new Argos store which is to open.

An Argos digital store will open its doors in the Sainsbury’s supermarket, in Bourne, on August 2.

Shoppers will be able to pick a wide range of popular products.

While a further 20,000 can be picked up at the shop within hours of ordering them.

Customers will also be able to make use of home delivery to buy a further 20,000 products.

There will be an eBay and DPD collection point too.

Nicki Thomas, store manager at Sainsbury’s in Bourne, said: “We are delighted to welcome Argos and its team to our supermarket.

“The new store is great for customers, who are looking for easier, more convenient ways to shop and we’re looking for feedback from customers about the increased range and offer.”

The creation of the Argos comes after Sainsbury’s bought the Home Retail Group which owns the catalogue shop.

The link-up means shoppers can browse online, mobile and store channels.