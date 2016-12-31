As year comes to an end, Rutland’s sporting best are recognised

Local sports stars from across Rutland have been recognised as part of Active Rutland’s annual Community Sports Awards.

Now in their fifth year, the awards champion outstanding athletes, coaches, volunteers, sports clubs, participants and projects within Rutland – singling people out for their hard work, commitment and achievements over the past year.

Following a rigorous judging process which looked at close to 100 nominees, the winners and runners up for this year’s awards were named at a special ceremony at Greetham Valley Hotel.

There were 17 awards presented on the night, recognising young people, adults and sports clubs that make an outstanding contribution to sport in Rutland.

Portfolio holder for sport and culture at Rutland County Council Oliver Hemsley (Con) said: “Once again, the sports awards have done a fantastic job of recognising people who promote sport in our county – whether by competing at the highest level or working hard behind the scenes to run a local club or team. Everyone who was nominated this year should feel extremely proud but special congratulations must go to the winners and runners up, who thoroughly deserve their awards.

“The huge variety of different sports represented at the awards show just how much there is to do in Rutland and anyone inspired by this year’s winners shouldn’t hold back if they want to get involved and take part themselves. Who knows, they may even end up on the shortlist for next year’s awards.”

The overall sponsor for this year’s event was Tarmac. The firm’s maintenance director Peter Hyde said: “We’re delighted to have supported this great initiative for the third year running, recognising and celebrating the hard work taking place within local sports clubs and physical activity sessions in order to offer a wide variety of quality activities across the county.”

Winners on the night were:

Catmose Sports Centre Junior Sportsman of the Year Winner: Tom Hattee, (Ketton Panthers Triathlon Club)

Runner Up: Jamie Tylecote, (Rutland Sailing Club, Swimming, Athletics, Triathlon)

Think Digital Print Junior Sportswoman of the Year Winner: Rimini Auciello, (Oakham TaeKwon Do, Netball, Rounders, Dancing)

Runner Up: Carys Attwell, (Rutland Sailing Club, Hockey, Netball, Cross Country, Athletics)

Uppingham School Sports Centre Young Sportsman of the Year Winner: Ben Higgins, (Rutland Athletic Club)

Runner Up: Elliot Fawdington, (Rutland Water Fly Fishers, England Youth Fly Fishing Team)

Leicester-Shire & Rutland Sport Young Sportswoman of the Year Winner: Jessica Auciello, (Oakham TaeKwon Do, Athletics, Netball, Rounders, Dancing)

Runner Up: Jess Flint, (Rutland Sailing Club)

Sandicliffe Kia Sportsman of the Year Winner: Paul Cowling, (Triathlon)

Runner Up: Daniel Bennett, (Vale Judo Club, Junior England Judo Squad)

Rutland Cycling Sportswoman of the Year Winner: Emma Philip, (Vale Judo Club)

Runner Up: Zoe Smith, (Triathlon, Rutland Running and Triathlon Club)

Anglian Water Community Award Winner: Rutland Water Parkrun

Runner Up: Inspire2tri

JLT Specialty Limited Coach of the Year Winner: Duane Rawlings, (Royce Rangers Girls Football Under 14’s)

Runner Up: John Smith, (Rutland Conquerors Inclusive Bask

Lions Club of Rutland Young Volunteer of the Year Winner: Harry Mathers, (Aiming High Trampolining Club)

Runner Up: Alice Kirby and Katie Holmes, (Oakham Artistic Gymnastic Academy)

Rutland Agricultural Society Volunteer of the Year Winner: Tony Naylor, (Bowmen of Rutland)

Runner Up: Jo Kelly, (Rutland Rockets Netball Club, Royce Rangers Girls Football)

Greetham Valley Sports Project of the Year Winner: Rutland Water Parkrun

Runner Up: Twilight Games, (Oak House Residential Home)

Inspire2tri Young Disabled Sportsperson of the Year Winner: Sam Burton, (Rutland Conquerors Inclusive Basketball, Rutland Thunders, Rutland Trampoline Club, Rutland Boccia Team)

Runner Up: Abigail Gray and Sophie Garfoot, (Rutland Conquerors Inclusive Basketball, Female Basketball Special Olympics Squad)

Lands’ End Disabled Sportsperson of the Year Winner: Ben Lawniczak, (Northampton Saints, England Rugby Deaf Team, Trampolining, Oakham Artistic Gymnastic Academy)

Runner Up: Yasmeen Abdul-Rahim, (Dancing, Swimming, Horse Riding, Rock Climbing, Gym, Inclusive Summer Camp)

Active Magazine Team of the Year Winner: Oakham RFC Colts

Runner Up: Oakham Cricket Club Under 13’s

Anglian Water and Inspire2tri Active for Life Award Winner: Victoria Brown, (Active Rehabilitation Classes, Kettlercise, Stretch Classes)

Runner Up: Mike Eldred, (Rutland Exercise Referral Scheme)

Rutland Radio Club of the Year Winner: Oakham Artistic Gymnastic Academy

Runner Up: Ketton Panthers Triathlon Club

Spire Homes Lifetime Achievement Award Winner: Michael Newton, (Vale Judo Club)

Runner Up: Andy Bird, (Ketton Sports and Community Centre, Ketton Bowls Club, Ketton Healthy Walking Group, Ketton Crib and Dominoes Team)

