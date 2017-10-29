Auction starts on Everest watch

Have your say

An auction for a watch which summitted Everest has started.

The online auction started on Thursday and runs until 3pm on Thursday, November 9. Proceeds will go to the Mountain Trust.

The watch on sale was made by Loomes and Co, of St Mary’s Hill, Stamford, and summitted Everest with the Royal Gurkha Regiment.

It would normally retail for around £10,000 but the firm says that due to its trip up Everest, it is sentimentally worth more.

To view the watch and bid on it visit www.bonhams.com/auctions/24901/