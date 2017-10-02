Aunt’s ‘scary’ charity skydive

A fitness instructor who completed a skydive to raise funds for a special school which her nephew attends said the experience was “the scariest thing” she has ever done.

Claire Holmes leapt from a light-aircraft flying 15,000 feet above Sibson airfield on September 10, then hurtled through the air for 50 seconds at 125 miles per hour, before her parachute opened and she glided back down to earth for six and half minutes.

Brave Claire, decided to do the skydive in aid of Willoughby School in Bourne as she is touched by the care its staff gives her seven-year-old nephew Matthew Conlon-Morris - but she insists her daredevil days are now over.

Claire, 43, said: “It is the most petrifying thing I have ever done and I am never going to do it again.

“It is the scariest thing I have done in my life. It was something I decided to do to take myself out of my comfort zone and boy did I do that.

“When you are dangling your feet out of that plane, all of your nature is telling you no.

“Parachuting at 125 miles per hour for 50 seconds - I was absolutely screaming my head off.

“I thought when the parachute opens I will feel a lot better, I will feel less scared, but I didn’t. When that parachute opened I opened my eyes and shut them again.”

Claire, who grew up in Bourne but now lives in Milton Keynes, explained she completed the skydive with her pal Joanne Burgess, 52, to thank the staff at the school for all they do for Matthew, who has Down’s Syndrome and the other pupils.

She said: “I wanted to put myself in the situation that I am not used to and goes against everything I would normally do because that is what the guys do.

“They put themselves out to deal with these kids that are hard work and I said I am going to put myself in a situation for six and a half minutes - but these people that work there do it day-in, day-out.”

The pair have raised £750 through their jump.