Awards are given in honour of new and refurbished historic buildings in Rutland

The presentation of the annual Built Environment Awards for new, refurbished and historic buildings in Rutland took place last week at Oakham Castle.

The awards are in memory of two well-known local historians: George Phillips, who was the editor of Rutland and the Great War in 1920, and Tony Traylen who was the editor and author of 18 books in the In-Rutland series of history publications.

Graham Sloan receives the George Phillips Built Environment Award plaque and certificate from Tim Clough for Rosewood Close, North Luffenham

The George Phillips Built Environment Award was presented by Tim Clough of Rutland Local History and Record Society to Graham Sloan of Francis Jackson Estates for Rosewood Close, a development of 25 individually designed cottage style properties on the former woodyard of R and AJ Rose in South Luffenham. The award is in recognition of the development’s significant contribution towards conserving the built environment of Rutland. The site, which includes six affordable properties for rent or shared ownership, was designed to enhance the approach to the village in a style which replicates a traditional village street.

The new Uppingham School Science Centre, in Stockerston Road, Uppingham, which includes 15 state-of-the-art laboratories and a lecture theatre, was Highly Commended in the George Phillips Awards. The award was presented to David Hearsum who represented the School Trustees. The opening of the Science Centre marked the completion of the School’s programme of redevelopment in this area, which had started with the new Sports Centre in 2010. Together with its associated landscaping it has been a significant addition to Uppingham’s built environment.

The Barn, The Street, South Luffenham, was the winner of the Tony Traylen Built Environment Award for historic buildings for its impressive conversion from a listed barn to create a four-bedroom private dwelling. The work was carried out by C & F Building Services for owners Nick and Lisa Bellamy and included a new roof and floors, a rear extension to provide a kitchen and dining room, and internal insulation to the external walls.

The Studio Barn, Manton, was Commended in the Tony Traylen Awards for the conversion and extension of an eighteenth century agricultural barn to create a fitness centre for owner Dr Mary Hardwick. The barrel-roofed extension houses the main studio which is used for specialised fitness and rehabilitation classes, with views through patio windows across the Rutland countryside to Burley House. The sedum covered roof to the extension helps it to sit comfortably within its rural setting.

Tim Clough presents a Highly Commended certificate in the George Phillips Awards to David Hearsum for Uppingham Schools new Science Centre.

The awards ceremony was organised by Rutland Local History and Record Society, and judging was undertaken jointly by the society and Rutland County Council. Following the ceremony, Robert Clayton, head of culture and registration at Rutland County Council, presented a talk on The Oakham Castle Project in which he described the recent Heritage Lottery funded project to restore and upgrade the Castle Hall and its grounds.

Rosewood Close, North Luffenham

Uppingham School Science Centre

The Barn, South Luffenham