Baa-rilliant time to be had at 778th sheep fair in Corby Glen

This year marks the 778th annual Corby Glen Sheep Fair and to celebrate the committee has organised a day of fun and festivities.

Taking place on Sunday, this year’s event will celebrate 778 years of local tradition, talent and trade. It is the oldest event of its kind in the country.

Committee chairman Keith Raby said: “We would like to invite people to come and join us to celebrate this festival of local tradition.”

Visitors will be able to enjoy a street market made up of a variety of stalls showcasing food and crafts.

Entertainment will include the return of the Sheep Show – an ‘edu-tainment’ stage show featuring nine breeds of sheep.

The main stage will be hosting performances by Miss Jane’s Dance Academy, Corby Glen Primary School, Spalding Folk Club, Corby Glen Line Dancers and Kesteven Morris Group. Local pubs will also compete for the Bailey Drew Memorial Cup Challenge. Last year’s winners, The Fighting Cocks, have challenged their local rivals to a three-legged race.

Visitors can also sample a selection of beers at The Fighting Cocks pub, where there will be a beer festival taking place all weekend.

For local vintage car enthusiasts, there will be a display of various vintage cars to enjoy. There will also be a dog show, and clay pigeon shoot in aid of the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

For details of how to enter the clay pigeon shoot, and further information about the sheep fair, visit www.sheep fair.co.uk

Finally, the sheep are again being traded on Monday morning with Newark Livestock Market, from 11am.

Further information is available on the website.