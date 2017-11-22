Baby azara agouti is born at Bugtopia Zoo at Rutland Water

Keepers at Bugtopia Zoo have recently welcomed a baby azara agouti - a large rodent native to South America.

Its parents Fabio and Marie went on display at the zoo, which is at Sykes Lane at Rutland Water earlier this year, and have already added plenty of character, joining the existing free roaming parrots and reptiles in the Zoos indoor walkthrough tropical house.

The gestation period for an agouti is just two months so it took the parents very little time to adjust to their new surroundings!

The mother made a nesting den and gave birth to the pup in the early hours of Friday morning last week.

The infant has already been seen nursing and foraging for food with her mother.

As the pup grows in size and confidence it is anticipated the whole family will forage and live together as a close-knit family group.

In the wild, azara’s agouti can be found throughout South America within woodlands and rainforests of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil and Paraguay, where they forage for fallen fruit and nuts.

They have exceptional hearing and can detect a single fruit falling over five miles away.

Bugtopia Zoo plans to hold a competition on social media where the public can name the new pup.