Baby Madison is nearly ready to leave hospital

A baby girl born with a rare heart defect will soon be ready to go home with her parents for the first time following major surgery.

Madison Parry, who was born on June 11, has been at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London since she was just a day old.

As previously reported in the Mercury, she has hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) – a condition where the left lower pumping chamber of the heart does not develop properly and the main blood vessel that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body (the aorta) is smaller than usual.

On September 26, Madison underwent major heart surgery and has made good progress since then.

Once she has had surgery to fit a feeding tube directly into her stomach, she will be able to go home for the first time and be with parents Felicity, 27, and Simon, 29, plus brother Jacob, 5, and sister Amelia, 4.

Felicity said: “Madison’s most recent operation went really well and she is now really close to being ready to come home.

“It will be fantastic to all be together. The past few months have been tough but it is great to know she’ll soon be out of hospital.”

Madison will need another major heart operation before she is five years old.

The family currently live in Wood View, Bourne, but are due to move to a bigger house in Market Deeping – with space for Madison’s special cot and medical equipment – in the next few weeks.

Felicity is a leader with 1st Thurlby Brownies and pack members have decided to host a cake sale to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital where Madison has spent the vast majority of her life.

She said: “The brownies knew when I was pregnant that Madison was poorly and were keen to help raise some money for the hospital which has done so much to help her.

“It’s a lovely gesture and the girls will make the cakes themselves.”

The sale will take place at St Firmin’s Church, Thurlby, on Monday, October 17, between 6.15pm and 8pm.

Madison’s family have also set up a fundraising page to help pay for specialist equipment she will need. So far, they have raised around £2,000 of the £8,000 target.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/2n2zy4t8