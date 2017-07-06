Bake Off contestant gives talk at charity tea party

A contestant from The Great British Bake Off was a guest at a tea party held to promote the work and raise cash for cancer charity Hope Against Cancer.

On Wednesday at the Falcon Hotel in Uppingham, Rav Bansal (pictured second left), who featured on the show last year, gave a talk and took part in a Q and A session.

Dr Lynne Howells of the University Leicester also gave a talk on how tumeric can kill cancer cells.

Sue Handbury, a volunteer for the charity, said: “It went very well. It was very well received. People enjoyed both the speakers. Rav gave a lovely talk, he is a very friendly man.” Photo: Lee Hellwing