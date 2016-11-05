Bakkavor celebrates close links with Bourne Academy by donating books

One of Bourne’s largest employers - Bourne Prepared Produce, Bakkavor, has celebrated its anniversary and its close links with a school by donating careers books.

Bourne Academy has worked closely with Bakkavor over recent years, engaging pupils in opportunities such as apprenticeship programmes and work experience business placements. This year Bakkavor and Bourne Academy are joining forces to enter a team in to the highly regarded Young Enterprise programme.

To celebrate Bakkavor’s close links with Bourne Academy, the firm has donated 30 careers books for Bourne Academy’s new careers library, one for each year of business.

Careers and Student Progression Manager at Bourne Academy Rachel Green, said, “Bourne Academy are extremely grateful to Bakkavor, not only for their generous donation, but also for their continued support across the school. Strong business links enable our pupils to get a clear picture about opportunities available to them in their community.”