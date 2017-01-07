Band’s performance in Langtoft helps Cancer Research UK

A dance featuring the band Route ‘66 in Langtoft raised £600, which has been presented to Cancer Research UK.

Pete Lane, who sings with the band, said: “We were delighted with this amount and had a fantastic sell out evening at Langtoft Village Hall, just before Christmas.

“We would like to take this opportunity of thanking all those who very kindly attended and also all the contributions made towards our raffle and auction, including the Deeping Stage, which made an auction donation and also allowed us to present the cheque there.

“We raised funds for Cancer Research again as many of our friends and families are well aware of this cruel illness and the devastation it leaves behind and if we can all help in this small way to add much needed funds into research then we are pleased.”