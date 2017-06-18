Barn renamed in Paul’s honour

A barn at Sacrewell that was previously used for storage has opened as learning space and has been named in honour of a much-loved trustee.

On Thursday last week, The Hutton Barn was officially opened during a ceremony attended by staff, volunteers, trustees from the William Scott Abbott Trust which owns Sacrewell, and mayor of Stamford Tony Story.

The barn is named in honour of the William Scott Abbot Trust’s former chairman of trustees Paul Hutton.

Paul has been a trustee since 1997, working tirelessly on projects including the restoration of the Grade II listed watermill.

As well as being a valued member of the trust, Paul was also a chairman at Nene Park Trust and a governor of Oundle School.

Following a successful career as a chartered surveyor with Smiths Gore, Paul was awarded an OBE for services to the community of East of England in 2005. When he isn’t working in the community, Paul and his wife Marion enjoy spending time in France.

The Hutton Barn named in his honour has been finished with a wood burning stove and tables and benches. It will be used as a learning space for school groups when they visit the farm and for birthday parties at the farm.

l The Mick George Community Fund has made a donation of £21,240 towards establishing a farm camp with residential accommodation, further improving Sacrewell’s camping provisions. The farm camp consists of 25 huge ball-tents with wood burners, tables, benches, crockery sets and chicken coops, which will be unveiled in July.