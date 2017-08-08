Baston in the Blitz has bumper crowd and includes famous battle reenactment

Crowds were wowed by a spectacular battle re-enactment at Baston in the Blitz.

The first day of the Battle of Arnhem, a major battle in the Second World War fought in and around the Dutch towns of Arnhem, Oosterbeek, Wolfheze and Driel, was recreated at the Brudenell Playing Fields.

The stunning battle included simulated explosions, gunfire and 60 re-enactors representing brave troops who fought in the battle.

There was also Second World War living history displays, vintage military and civilian vehicles and amusements the event, which took place on Saturday and Sunday, and attracted around 12 thousand visitors - double the amount that attended last year.

Alan Hutchins, organiser of the event said: “We do everything bigger and better than most events like us.

“We are a very cheap event [low admission price] which provides a very good day out.

“The rain on Saturday was a little bit of a downer but Sunday more than made up for it.”

Alan said the Battle of Arnhem re-enactment was “a very, very spectacular show” which the crowds absolutely loved, adding: “It was the most spectacular battle we have had since we started doing the reenactments.”

Visitors were able to watch other re-enactments, a flypast from The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, have a look inside the fuselage of a Lancaster Bomber and have their photograph taken inside a Spitfire which was on display.

Singers including Paula Marie, Kevin Mack and The George Formby experience, also known as ‘Paul Casper’, entertained the crowds by performing 1940s hits in the big marquee during both days of the event. The Battle Pipes, a pipes and drums band and The Blitz Dancers were among the many groups performing.

Alan added he believes the entertainment on offer at the event was provided by acts who are among the best ‘performing on the 1940s music circuit in the UK’.

Baston in the Blitz attracted 100s of re-enactment actors from around the country and included stalls selling food and vintage items.

Ensuring the event went off with a bang was German display group which simulated a minefield clearance.

Visitors were given the chance to a experience what it was like as a prisoner of war through the ‘Great Escape P.O.W. Experience’, which consisted of a replica prisoner of war compound complete with Allied prisoners and German guards.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the maintenance of the Brudenell Playing Fields, scouts groups in the area such as 1st Thurlby Scouts and the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.