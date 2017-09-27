Battalion on parade for Queen

Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and the Danish Ambassador to the UK presented new colours to the Princess of Wales’ Royal Regiment during a parade on Saturday.

The presentation of new colour to three of the Regiment’s battalions, including 2nd Battalion which recently moved to Kendrew Barracks in Cottesmore, took place at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Canterbury.

It was a significant occasion - even more so because the parade was also the first public appearance of the recently established 4th Battalion which has only been established a month.

In a day packed with pomp and ceremony, music and spectacle Her Majesty arrived along the entrance to the ground lined with veterans of the Regiment, to be greeted by a fanfare of silver bugles.

Some 600 troops took part in this parade brought together not only from across the South of England, but also the Midlands and Germany where the 1st and 2nd Battalions are currently serving.

They paraded before an audience of 6,000 comprising of serving soldiers and their families, veterans, invited guests, senior military figures and civic dignitaries.

The ceremony mirrored the Queen’s birthday parade Trooping the Colour.

The colours were also blessed by the Army’s Deputy Chaplain General and Her Majesty stepped forward to symbolically touch each of the new colours as they are presented to the ensigns in each of the Battalions’ colour parties.

Each Battalion received two colours - the Queen’s colour, which bears the Union Flag emblazoned with the Regiment’s battle honours, and then the Regimental Colour bearing the Regiment’s own insignia.

Lt Col Jim Skelton, Commanding Officer of 2nd Battalion, said: “Tigers 25 was an incredibly significant event for the Battalion and the wider PWRR Family.

“It was an honour to have new colours presented to us and the day provided an unmatched opportunity for so many serving and former members of the Regiment to come together and celebrate. I believe it showcased the very best of both the Regiment and the Army.”