Battle Proms at Burghley House near Stamford raises record sum for Combat Stress

More than 7,000 picnic fans and music lovers flocked to the stunning grounds of Burghley House in Stamford on Saturday for the 13th annual Battle Proms Concert, a summer celebration with sublime orchestral music and dramatic Spitfire, cannon, cavalry and firework displays.

The Battle Proms have been staging their picnic concerts since 1997 and in a very special addition in honour of this milestone year, the Red Devils dropped into the concert! The British Army and Parachute Regiment’s Official Display team carried out a breathtaking freefall demonstration in the skies above the concerts, even flying a Battle Proms flag which raised a great cheer from the many regular Battle Proms audience members!

The celebratory mood at this year’s Burghley House Battle Proms made for a fantastic audience experience and great fundraising results for the Battle Proms charity partner. Over £7,285 was raised for Combat Stress on Saturday night, and the counting up continues! This represents a record sum raised.

“We’d like to thank everyone who attended the first concert of our 20th anniversary season and gave so generously,” said Emma Dexter, marketing manager for the Battle Proms.

“We put the secret of our success down to our ability to find great partners to work with, be they venues, Spitfire pilots or picnic companies, and we nurture long term relationships with them. The same goes for our charity partner. Rather than swap charities every year we have stuck with Combat Stress for many years. As a result their volunteers have formed a real rapport with our audience and we have seen audience donations rise year on year. We look forward to supporting their vital work for many years to come.”

Combat Stress is the UK’s leading mental health charity for veterans, providing free specialist clinical treatment and support to former servicemen and women across the UK with mental health conditions including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, depression and anxiety.

Faye Waters, volunteer and community fundraising officer at Combat Stress, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who made a donation to Combat Stress and contributed to the total amount raised. It’s vital that we raise awareness and funds for the charity to ensure we can continue to support every veteran that comes to us for help.

“The Battle Proms season is a great opportunity for us to do that. Since 2004 the amazing generosity we have received from the Battle Prommers each year has helped us to support more veterans in rebuilding their lives, with the donations we received at the weekend we will continue to do this.”

Over £295,000 has now been raised through audience generosity and donations from the concerts profits by organisers JSL Productions.

For more information visit www.battleproms.com or call 01432 355 416.

More pictures in this Friday’s Mercury