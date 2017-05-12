Belmesthorpe darts legend humbled by fundraising friends

A darts legend who beat prostate cancer has praised a close friend who raised £5,810 for charity to tackle the illness.

Martin’Wolfie’ Adams was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and he underwent radio therapy. Luckily Wolfie, 60, was given the all clear at his recent six monthly check up.

He is a member of the Deeping and District Darts League and fellow players rallied round to help him.

League chairman Marc Palmer went further and organised two charity events which raised the cash.

The money is for Prostate Cancer UK.

Wolfie, a three-time BDO World Champion, said: “Marc is an amazing bloke. I have not got the words to describe him.

“He is so generous and he gives his time and effort. He is a great bloke.

“I can’t praise him enough for what he has done.”

He added: “I was overwhelmed by people’s generousity.

“We thought we would raise about £2,500 tops. We were surprised to raise this much. I’d like to say a big, big thank you.”

Marc, 32, of Belmesthorpe, organised a darts night which featured fellow BDO professional Brian Dawson and league players. An auction was held too where Marc and his band Halo performed.

He said: “We are really good friends.

“Darts is a sport dominated by males and I was really humbled that he told me about it.

“I thought we should do something to help him even if we only raised £200. I am over the moon to raise so much.”

Wolfie’s cancer was found by chance when he underwent blood tests.

He said: “I was very shocked to find that I had it.

“I am one of the lucky ones as it was found early and they were able to catch it.”

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in the UK. with 42,000 people diagnosed each year.

James Beeby, director of fundraising at the charity, said: “It is an incredible effort, one that will help us make prostate cancer a disease that the next generation of men do not fear.

“We thank everyone who took part and are incredibly grateful to them for raising £5,810 to help save men’s lives.”

Anyone who would like to donate should e-mail palmer850@googlemail.com