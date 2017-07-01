Ben Nevis climb for charity

Staff from a Stamford homeware business pulled on their walking boots and climbed Britain’s highest mountain to raise cash for a charity close to their hearts.

The group of eight intrepid adventurers from Sophie Allport climbed Ben Nevis, which stands at 1,345 metres, on Monday, June 12 and battled through heavy rain and winds to get to its summit.

They took on the challenge to raise cash for the Alzheimer’s Society and have received more than £4,000 in donations.

Jem Allport, who took part, said: “We weren’t blessed with the weather but it was a great challenge and a fabulous team effort to all reach the highest peak in the UK.

“We returned to Lincolnshire exhausted and rather stiff but with a great sense of achievement having raised over £4,000 for a cause close to our hearts.”

To help them through the slog, the team enjoyed slightly soggy scotch eggs, pork pies, flapjacks and chocolate.

The team even shared haslet with their guide who was sold on the delicacy.

Sophie Allport is raising cash for the Alzheimer’s Society throughout this year.

Last week the company hosted a Big Summer Sale event to support Alzheimer’s, in which 10 per cent of all takings were donated to the charity.

Alzheimer’s Society has committed to spending £150 million on Alzheimer’s research over the next decade and is the only UK charity investing in research into dementia care, cause, cure and prevention.