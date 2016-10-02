Bench is dedicated in memory of Browne’s Hospital benefactor John Plumb

An inscribed bench in memory of former Browne’s Hospital trustee and benefactor John Plumb has been dedicated by the Confrater Fr Michael Ruff.

A short ceremony took place attended by trustees of The Hospital of Browne, residents and executors, to remember John Plumb, a well respected historian who was passionate about the restoration of buildings in Stamford.

He became a governor of the almshouses in 2003 and with failing health, said that trusteeship of Brownes was the last post he would give up. He died in 2014 and left a legacy of £1.3m to the almshouses. The trustees hope to use the money for the conservation and repair of the complex.