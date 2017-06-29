Bench on The Meadows vandalised

Vandals have damaged a wooden bench donated in memory of a teenager weeks after it was installed.

The damage was caused to one of four seats fitted on Venice Walk, in The Meadows, Stamford.

They were recently donated by the family of a 19-year-old teenager who died just before Christmas.

Stamford Town Council is responsible for maintaining the area.

A council spokesman said: “Sickingly a person or persons decided to inflict senseless destructive vandalism on one of the seats earlier this week.

“To the teenager’s parents and all right minded people it’s deeply upsetting and unsettling that such wanton acts of vandalism occur especially as the family approach the anniversary of the teenager’s birthday this weekend.”

Mayor of Stamford, Councillor Tony Story, said: “That’s really bad news. I don’t think that they have been there more than six weeks.”

Anyone with details should contact the police on 101.