Betty’s honoured for years of service

Ryhall Village Hall has honoured one of its founder committee members after she decided to step down after 44 years.

There were cheers as Betty Edwards was made an honorary life president at a special tea party attended by committee members, parish councillors, family and friends.

Betty has been a mainstay of the hall since it was set up in the former village school in the early 1970s. From the very beginning she and other villagers raised thousands of pounds to turn the old building into a modern facility that today welcomes people of all ages and caters for a wide range of interests.

Chairman Paul Huddleston said: “Betty has been a major figure in the life of Ryhall Village Hall.

“We are here to celebrate her tremendous efforts and thank her in one way we hope she regards as appropriate: with tea and scones.”

Betty, her late husband Bob, and their family, were praised for their fundraising efforts alongside the Ryhall Revellers and other groups.

Paul added: “This hall is at the heart of village activities and it is through the dedication of volunteers such as Betty that it is held in such high regard. She is truly the heart and soul of this hall.”

Indeed, Betty still contributes to hall life by calling for the bingo sessions and running a raffle.

A former chairman of the hall, Betty has also kept up her other interests with the Parish Church choir and village bowls club.

At the tea party, she was presented with a potted hydrangea plant by hall secretary Anne Virgin as everyone sang “For She’s a Jolly Good Fellow”.

Thanks for the lavish tea and cakes were paid to Sandy Collins, Anne Virgin, Lorraine Frankish and Lynda Bellairs.