BGL Sport Bash to help causes close to Dean

Cricketing legend Dean Headley is set to host his BGL Sport Bash next month and this time entry will be free.

In past years, tickets have had to be bought in advance but in order to open up the event to even more people, it’s now free to get into.

The event, which was launched five years ago, has grown hugely in popularity and this year’s event will once again see cricketing stars, who are set to be announced in the coming weeks, take on local legends in a 20:20 match. Each local legend will be selected from teams across the area, as far afield as Rutland and Spalding.

Before that youngsters from under 10s will battle it out in a Kwik Cricket match, and there will also be a display by the UK Parachuting Skydiving Team and a Battle of Britain Memorial Flypast.

Over the last three years, the event has raised more than £100,000 for charity and this year’s event will once again support the Matt Hampson Foundation, which in turn supports The Seb Goold Trust and #TeamGeorge - two causes very close to Dean’s heart.

Seb Goold and George Robinson, the beneficiary of #TeamGeorge, are both pupils at Stamford School where Dean, a former England test cricketer, is games master.

Both boys sustained life-changing injuries through sport - Seb in an accident while travelling home from a rugby game when he was just nine in 2014, and George while actually playing rugby on tour in South Africa with the school in 2015.

Dean said that makes the event even more special.

He said: “Both boys are an absolute inspiration. They’ve just taken what’s happened to them and they are just getting on with their lives and moving forward - it’s unbelievable really now to see them at school.

“It’s quite an emotional day for the school because of all Seb and George have been through.”

“There’s a real sense of community in Stamford, they’ve really supported the boys and my event and I hope they will again this year.”

Last year, both boys, along with Matt, of Cold Overton, attended and enjoyed the event themselves.

Dean said it was a fantastic event - even for those who wouldn’t call themselves cricket fans. And he said that although hospitality tables are on sale, it is not just a business or a school event - it is open to the whole community.

“For me, it’s a sociable event with something on in the background. Last year someone told me that they hated cricket but they’d had a really fantastic day out - and that makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

The event takes place on Friday, July 21, on the main field at Stamford School - and this year, for the first time, there will also be a comedy evening the night before in the marquee - the proceeds of which will go towards laying on the event to ensure as much money as possible goes to charity.

The comedy evening will feature hypnotist Ian Dee and comedians Adger Brown and Tucker.

Tickets, priced at £15 each or £100 for reserved tables of 10, go on sale today at Energy Clothing in Ironmonger Street, Stamford.

The event is also sponsored by Peterborough-based firm BGL and Dean said it could not go ahead without their invaluable support.

Just six hospitality tables are availabe for the BGL Sport Bash and more details can be found by visiting www.bglsportbash.co.uk.