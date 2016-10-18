Bid for cash from £5k community pot

To celebrate the completion of its 140th anniversary year, the Melton Building Society is inviting local community groups to apply for a grant from a special £5,000 anniversary fund.

Applications for a minimum grant of £1,000 and a maximum of £5,000 are invited from community groups within a 15-mile radius of the Melton’s branches in Melton Mowbray, Grantham and Oakham.

Chief executive Martin Reason said: “The Melton is as committed today as it was 140 years ago to supporting the communities in which we live and work. As an organisation owned by our members, we understand the positive effect from people working together and helping each other. We believe we have a responsibility to our community and the local economy and we hope our anniversary fund will help make a difference to local good causes.”

Applications for grants must be received by November 30 and will be considered by an independent committee. Decisions will be announced by December 31. To apply, outline in writing how a grant would benefit you or your community group and send either by email to c.ritchie@mmbs.co.uk or post to the Melton Building Society, Mutual House, Leicester Road, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 0DB.

For further information, visit www.themelton/communitysupport