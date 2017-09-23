Big clean continues to make a big difference

Streets across Bourne and the surrounding villages are looking better than ever thanks to the district council’s Big Clean programme.

The programme, which aims to raise the street standard across the district, is targeting ‘Grotspots’, clearing weeds, fly-tipping and graffiti, as well as broken bins. Even road signs are getting a good clean.

Weeds encroaching on pavements in Bourne have been cleared, whilst SKDC cabinet member Coun Nick Robins was with a Big Clean team in his ward in Burton Coggles and Corby Glen last week to see the difference that is being made.

Parts of Stamford and Grantham have also continued to be highlighted as looking greatly improved in before and after shots the council has released.

In the first month of the operation, 113 tonnes of litter and weeds was cleared.

Thanks to the support of MID UK Recycling, the team has been able to transport the green waste to their depot in Market Deeping to be turned back into fertiliser.

Coun Jacky Smith and Coun Ray Wootten from Grantham and Coun Nick Neilson and Coun Judy Stevens from the Deepings have been among those to view the scale of the project as they joined teams in action in their respective wards last week.

South Kesteven District Council cabinet member for the environment Dr Peter Moseley (Con) said: “Work on our streets has continued into a sixth week, with Bourne and many villages being spruced up.

“In many cases it’s testament to local residents how clean some areas are, but we’ve been able add the finishing touches to communities’ hard work by removing long-term weed growth or scrubbing road signs.

“We’ve received some great feedback from lots of villagers who have said some streets are looking better than they have seen in decades. That’s so great to hear and really spurs the teams on!

“Keep reporting where we need to concentrate our efforts or sign up to volunteer efforts at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/skbigclean or by calling 01476 40 60 66 so that we can tackle even more grotspots.”