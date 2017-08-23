Big Clean is having a big impact

South Kesteven District Council has issued a series of stark ‘before’ and ‘after’ photos showing just how effective its Big Clean campaign is being across the area.

Members of the Big Clean team are showing no mercy to weeds as they tackle local ‘grotspots’, removing litter and graffiti and even showing mossy street signs a bit of TLC along the way.

Streets, alleyways and pavements in Stamford, Market Deeping and Grantham are among those to have been tackled first in the initiative creating smarter, tidier environments for residents and businesses to live and work in.

The district council’s cabinet member for environment Coun Dr Peter Moseley (Con) said: “The work in the first three weeks of the campaign has shown just how effective the Big Clean teams are being.

“Once we’ve cleaned an area, it can be easy to forget how it looked before, so it’s great to be issuing these ‘before’ and ‘after’ shots.

“Thanks to local residents who have helped pinpoint hundreds of areas across the district that are in need of attention, this campaign is already making a massive difference.

“If you know of a ‘grotspot’, or would like to join our growing team of volunteers, please let us know – it takes literally seconds on our web site.

“We look forward to moving on to Bourne and villages district-wide from Monday, August 28.”

Simply go to www.southkesteven.gov.uk/skbigclean or call 01476 40 60 66 to report a grotspot. Follow the latest on the campaign on social media #skbigclean