Big crowds enjoy Exton’s 31st produce and craft show

A large crowd of visitors headed to Exton to enjoy the village’s 31st produce and craft show.

The annual event held in the village hall on Sunday (August 20) saw people battle for 34 trophies and it raised £200 for charity.

Ann Bell won both the flower and produce sections and was awarded the Joan Foster Memorial Bowl as the overall show winner with the most points.

Jane Ward, assistant secretary of the show, said: “It was a very successful day. It was certainly buzzing with people and I think it was better than ever.”

Mick Mills carried off the Swindon Tankard, the Chippy Castle Bread Board and the Don Drinkall Salver.

Youngster Freddie Collins won the Hart Award and the Viking Trophy in the children’s section.

He was also jointly awarded the Rutland Scale Model Prize with Ffion Reading for the best junior model.