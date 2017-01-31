Bill Bryson shortlists Rutland Water for national award

Rutland Water has been shortlisted for the Heritage Site of the Year award for BBC Countryfile Magazine and needs visitors to cast a vote .

Each category’s shortlist is put together by an expert and Bill Bryson, a former head of the Campaign to Protect Rural England, selected the finalists in the Heritage category. The winner is selected based on a public vote.

Will Kirstein, Rutland Water park manager said: “It’s great that Rutland Water is being recognised as a first class visitor attraction, pulling in crowds from across the country, as well as being an integral part of the county and the wider British countryside.

“The success of the park is a joint effort between Anglian Water staff, our partners, local businesses and the volunteers who work to make Rutland Water special. To win such a prestigious award would be a fantastic achievement for us all. To everyone who enjoys visiting the park please vote for us and we look forward to seeing you this year.”

Rutland Water is up against Stonehenge, Durham Cathedral, Tenby and Skara Brae in the category.

The awards have launched online and details are also featured in the February edition of the magazine. To vote visit www.countryfile.com/awards

Voting is open until February 28 and winners will be announced in mid-March.

Last week, it was announced that Rutland Water had won a Green Flag Special Innovation Award from the Keep Britain Tidy campaign for its beach and open water swim programme.