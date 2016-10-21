Billingborough Co-op relaunches with a new look

A funding boost is on the cards for community groups in Billingborough as the new-look Co-op re-launches following a major makeover.

Children from local primary schools were guests of honour, cutting the ribbon to re-open the Co-op on Friday last week, following a £415,000 makeover to transform the store. Three new jobs have also been created.

Located in High Street, Billingborough, the store also now has the retailer’s new membership scheme. Co-op members receive a five per cent reward on purchases of Co-op own-branded products and services, with a further one per cent going to local causes and groups to make a difference in the community.

Groups set to initially benefit include Billingborough Village Hall, Ruby Hunt Trust and Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne and members can choose which to support. Money will be raised over a six-month period.

Already Billingborough Village Hall has benefitted from a £250 donation from the Co-op and its contractors.

The new-look store increases its opening hours to 6am-10pm and has a focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas and essentials. It will also appoint a community pioneer, Christine Green, a member of the food store team working to foster involvement in community activities, from local fundraising to working with charities, schools and voluntary organisations to contribute to local life.

Store manager Robert Taylor said he was delighted with the response to the new-look store from the local community so far.

He said: “We are delighted to have made such a significant investment in Billingborough, it is an exciting time for the whole team.

“Our new-look and ‘clover leaf’ design logo – first used in the 1960s - links to a time when people really understood how they could be co-owners and members of their Co-op, and how a strong Co-op could help to create strong communities.

“And, what better way than to give back to communities as a reward for shopping with us. Our members have an opportunity to make a difference locally simply by using their Co-op card when they shop with us and provide much needed funding for organisations who contribute to improving local life.”

There will be offers and promotions in and around the new-look store to mark its launch.

And, students in Billingborough who hold a NUS extra card receive a 10 per cent discount off their groceries in the store.