Bond stars attend Nene Valley Railway 40th anniversary

Bond girls were among the visitors to a railway’s 40th anniversary.

Scenes from Octopussy were filmed at Nene Valley Railway in 1982 and actresses Carole Ashby and Alison Worth who starred in the film attended the VIP event on Thursday, June 1, as well as its director, John Glen and Peter Lamont, who designed the set.

Guests at the event were treated to a train ride hauled by a Royal Scot and were able to tuck into a picnic on board.

The railway’s Ferry Meadows station was renamed as Overton as part of the proceedings and Penelope Walkinshaw deputy lord lieutenant of Cambridgeshire drew back the curtains at the renaming ceremony.

Following the ceremony, last weekend there was a record numbers of visitors to the railway, who were able to see many engines including a Royal Scot, 92 Squadron, and a Deltic, as well as the steam crane doing demonstrations in the yard

Sarah Piggott, general manager of the railway, said: “This was one of the busiest weekends we’ve had here at the railway for many many years, and was great to attract so many visitors to help us celebrate our 40th anniversary. We were blessed with the weather and it was a pleasure to be able to showcase our railway to so many people. We’re now looking towards the next 40 years and putting plans in place to ensure the railway is here to enjoy for generations to come.”

Among the dignitaries from the area who attended the VIP event were Tony and Valerie Story, the mayor and mayoress of Stamford.

Old faces were also on show as guests included members who joined the railway before June 1 1977 and helped set it up.

John Glen has directed the most Bond films at five.