Book examines town’s buildings

A former Stamford man has published a book about the history of the town’s buildings.

‘Stamford in 50 Buildings’ written by author Christopher Davies highlight’s the town’s medieval and Georgian architecture.

The book, which was published last month, explains the history of landmarks such as St Mary’s Church, Browne’s Hospital and Stamford Railway Station.

Christopher, who is the former chairman of Stamford and District Local History Society, said: “It would be useful for someone who is new to the town to find their way and to find out about some of the buildings. “The buildings in the book are within a reasonable walking distance of the town centre.”

Christopher, who lived in the town for almost forty years, said it was tough to only include 50 buildings in the book which was published by Amberley Publishing.

He said: “At the end of the day people will say why didn’t you put that building in and that something in? But you have to write something that meets Amberley’s requirements.”

Christopher, who recently moved from Stamford to North Wales, explained the book also examines how the town has changed through the centuries.

He said: “I have tried to do something on the history of Stamford through the history of the buildings.

“There is no point just doing the buildings as that has been done many times before.”

Christopher, 73, has written three other historical books about the town, including Stamford Through Time, which charts a 100 years of the town’s history.

The launch of the book coincides with the 50th anniversary of Stamford achieving conservation town status last month.