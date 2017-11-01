Book shows fan’s love of speedway

Have your say

A lifelong speedway fan has penned his latest in a series of books on the sport.

Former Fleet Street journalist John Chaplin, 83, fell in love with the sport aged 12.

He has continued to follow speedway and has written 10 newspaper and magazine pieces over the years.

He latest book, Speedway at Full Throttle, is his 14th.

John, of North Street, Stamford, said: “I have written about speedway for 60-years.

“I regularly write for the Speedway Star magazine and I ran the Vintage Speedway magazine for 10-years.

“This is my 14th book and I am fairly well known on the subject.

“Writing keeps me sane and I try to write something every day.”

John’s love affair with speedway started in 1946 when he was 12-years-old.

He was captivated by the smell, the colour and the drama of the racing.

A former Daily Mail and Daily Mirror writer one of his early heroes was English rider Jack Parker.

Growing up in the West Midlands he followed the Birmingham Brummies team when he was younger.

He generally watches the sport on TV now but he does still venture to see the Peterborough Panthers speedway team.

He has collaborated with John Somerville, who has a massive collection of speedway photographs, to create Speedway at Full Throttle.

It is a collection of magazine articles penned by John and it covers the sport from 1928 when Australian riders brought it to Britain up to the present day.

The authors took about eight months to put the book together.

It was published on Tuesday, September 19.

This is the fourth book in a series by the pair.

The other three are Speedway Superheroes, Speedway: The Greatest Moments and Speedway Legends.

Speedway at Full Throttle is priced £19.99 and is published by Halsgrove. It is available from all good bookshops.