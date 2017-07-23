Boost for sports clubs by firm

A construction firm has made donations to community based initiatives, including a grant of £10,000 to Stamford Tennis Club.

Mick George Ltd, based in Peterborough, has made the first of two annual Community Fund announcements and is providing grants to 17 community initiatives totalling £460,000.

One beneficiary is Stamford Tennis Club, which is set to receive £10,000, which will be invested in major clubhouse refurbishment works to enhance the amenity.

Home to 300 members annually, the clubhouse is 50 years old and forms the social hub of the club, but the kitchen and toilet areas are in need of some maintenance to improve hygiene levels.

Mark Anderson, chairman of the club, said: “The members of Stamford Tennis Club are stunned and delighted to have been granted an award from Mick George Ltd to enable us to refresh our facilities, and bring it up to date with some much needed repairs.

“It will enable us to transform it from a place to shelter from the rain, to a social environment at the heart of our club. We are extremely grateful to Mick George Ltd, we couldn’t have achieved this without them.”

A grant of £10,705, has also been made to Oakham Angling Society.

Gary Berridge, secretary and treasurer at Oakham Angling Society, said: “Thank you so much to Mick George Ltd for supporting our application. This is transformational for the Oakham Angling Society’s future.

“It will enable us to double the availability of fishing and bring about much needed improvement to an ancient stretch of canal for which we wish to develop the fishing and the associated environment.”

Finance director at Mick George Ltd Jon Stump said: “We’re pleased to declare that the company is currently in a very healthy position, achieving attractive results and growth, owing largely to the support of local communities that we operate in. This is our way of giving something back, to show our appreciation.’’

The second round of applications for the 2017 Mick George Community Fund is open until September 30. Visit www.mickgeorge.co.uk