Boundaries consultation

Residents are being asked where they think new council ward boundaries should be drawn across Rutland.

The Local Government Boundary Commission for England is asking people and organisations for their help to produce a new pattern of wards for Rutland County Council.

Professor Colin Mellors, chairman of the commission, said: “We are asking local people and organisations to help us draw up a new pattern of council wards for the whole county.

“We want to hear local views on where people think the focal point of their community is and where the natural boundaries between communities might lie.”

The Commission is gathering views before it draws up draft recommendations for a new pattern of wards which are due to be published in December.

Local residents and organisations will then get another chance to have their say on boundaries in a further round of consultation.

This phase of consultation closes on October 2, 2017.

Further information about the review and interactive maps of existing wards can be found at https://consultation.lgbce.org.uk and www.lgbce.org.uk