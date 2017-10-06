Bourne Academy showcase GCSE artwork

Bourne Academy is proudly showing off artwork produced by Year 11 students as part of a new ceramics display in the school’s reception.

Based on GCSE coursework around a them of “The Sea”, students were asked to research and plan an artistic piece that would show their creative interpretation of the title.

They experimented with various materials, including clay, before producing their pieces made out of two and three-dimensional materials.

Kayleigh Proctor, the school’s head of art, said: “We try to ensure that all students have the opportunity to explore a wide and varied range of techniques and processes in order to expose them to all the different types of artwork that exist.

“Ceramics is a really important feature in the department as it allows our students to produce high-quality and professional work that would not look out of place in a gallery or shop.

“Students independently researched and explored the title before experimenting with a range of different materials, including clay.

“They then went on to plan, develop and create the displayed ceramic pots.

“All the students responded in quite different ways to the original title, resulting in the varied and exciting pieces which are now on display in the school’s reception.

“This year, our Year 11 students have made some fantastic clay pieces, to a very high standard, and we are really proud to showcase them and the type of work going on in the department.”

