Bourne and Deepings CCTV team celebrates 20 years of good work

A team of CCTV operators looking after the Deepings and Bourne is marking its 20th anniversary.

Since the South Kesteven Monitoring Centre came into force in June 1997, about 71,000 incidents have been responded and more than 21,000 arrests have taken place.

The statistics speak for themselves - our use of CCTV and the team’s continued hard work really is keeping our streets safer Coun Dr Peter Moseley, cabinet member for environment at South Kesteven District Council

The team operates 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year, to monitor cameras across an area that includes Bourne, Deeping St James and Market Deeping.

Coun Dr Peter Moseley, cabinet member for environment at South Kesteven District Council, said: “The statistics speak for themselves - our use of CCTV and the team’s continued hard work really is keeping our streets safer.

“Their ability to pinpoint and monitor potential incidents ensures that we can all feel safer when out and about in our towns.

“The CCTV team is involved with community safety incidents on a daily basis and works with our colleagues in the police, other public bodies and businesses in order to reduce crime in our area.

“The team is a real asset to South Kesteven and will continue to work with other agencies to assist them wherever possible to play an integral part in keeping residents and visitors safe.”

New Chief Executive for South Kesteven District Council

Village green effort is started by new Deepings group

Volunteers in Deepings and Bourne gear up for Big Clean