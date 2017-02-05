Bourne businessman is training for 2,000-mile charity bike ride to Spain

A Bourne businessman is training for a gruelling 2,000 mile bike ride from his home in the town to Almeria, Spain, to raise funds for a cancer charity.

Jason Skinner, 40, who readily admits he is not particularly fit, was inspired to take on the trip by his mum Doreen, 63, who suffers from terminal blood cancer.

She and husband Les decided to fulfill a lifelong ambition by selling up and moving from Boston to Spain after her diagnosis eight years ago.

Jason, who runs furniture business Dotty Hen Vintage, will be joined by childhood friend Tim Holland, also 40, for the bike ride which is due to begin on May 27 and take around 20 days.

Together they will ride to Almeria, on Spain’s south coast, where Jason’s parents now live.

The pair will be cheered off from Elsea Park, Bourne, by family and friends.

Jason said: “I took up cycling about a year ago. I used to play football when I was younger but work and family commitments meant I was not very active for a while and ended up up putting on a bit of timber as many people do around my age.

“I was looking for a challenge and thought cycling to see my mum in Spain would be a good one to try.

“Sadly there is no cure for her cancer, but she is still fighting hard and doing what she wants to do.

“I wanted to support Cancer Research UK because so many people’s lives are affected by cancer.”

Jason will be riding a Genesis Croix Der Fer bike which he won last year in a Cycling Hero competition run by Active Magazine.

He and Tim, also 40 who now lives in Leeds, will aim to ride around 100 miles per day, depending on the terrain.

Jason – who lives in Kempton Road, Bourne, with wife Sarah and son Noah, 6 – is hoping to raise around £1,000 for Cancer Research UK. To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jason-Skinner2016