Bourne care home asks for community’s help to buy a new minibus

Staff and residents at a Bourne care home are looking for help from the community to raise £25,000 for a new minibus.

A range of fundraising events and challenges are being lined by managers of Digby Court, in Christopher’s Lane, to replace a 19-year-old Peugeot Boxer used by the home until failing an MOT (Ministry of Transport) inspection earlier this year.

Rachel Dunn, manager of Digby Court, said: “A lot of the residents like to be out and about so they are quite gutted because our minibus is faulty.

“It’s too old to go back on the road so we’re looking to raise £25,000 towards a new minibus which we need as soon as possible.”

Fundraising started about two months ago when the home held the first in a regular series of coffee mornings which have raised about £500 towards the minibus appeal target.

A team of staff a 5k Inflatable Obstacle Run in Peterborough next April, followed by Rachel and head of care Sally Lewis who are both taking on the Open Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge later the same month.

Rachel said: “When we started fundraising a couple of months ago, we were trying to get the local community involved by organising different coffee mornings.

“We now hold regular coffee morning on the first Wednesday of every month and we’ve just set up a Justgiving page to help us raise the money needed for a minibus to take our residents wherever they want to go.”

Digby Court, which currently has 35 residents, is part of the The Orders of St John Care Trust which runs at least 80 care homes and extra care housing schemes across Lincolnshire and three other English counties.

To donate to the minibus appeal, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Digbycourtminibusfund