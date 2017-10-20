Bourne charity receives a £280 boost from long-term supporter

Have your say

A widower has handed over £280 in memory of his wife.

John Freear and his wife Barbara were keen supporters of the NSPCC’s Bourne and district branch.

Barbara, 70, died of cancer on March 25, and donations given at her funeral helped the NSPCC, St Barnabas Home Care and Macmillan nurses.

Group chairman Audrey Durno said: “She was a great supporter. “We were absolutely thrilled to get the support.”

The money has been used to buy tabards and tablecloths.

John, 73, of West Road, Bourne, said: “Barbara wanted to give money to the NSPCC but it had to be spent locally.

“It meant a great deal to be able to give them the items.”