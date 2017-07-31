Bourne exposure e-fit likened to an alien

An e-fit posted by Bourne Police on Twitter has received national attention over the weekend after the image was likened to an alien.

Bourne nd Billingborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team released the image on Thursday in connection with an incidence of exposure in the early hours of July 19 in Bourne, asking: “Can you identify this man?”

But the image received attention for all the wrong reasons after Twitter-users rushed to compare it to an alien.

And the story has been covered by The Sun and The Mirror newspapers, as well as BBC.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said the force saw the funny side of things, adding the e-fit had garnered more publicity than usual. She said the e-fit was based on a description by the victim.

If you can help police identify the man, call 101 quoting incident 43 of July 19.

What do you think the e-fit looks like? E-mail the newsdesk