Bourne firefighters will wash cars for charity

Firefighters from Bourne will be getting their hoses out tomorrow - not to tackle blazes but to wash cars.

The event takes place from 9am until 3pm in the car park at the Sainsbury’s store in Exeter Street, Bourne.

There is no cost to shoppers - other than a donation of their choice, which will go towards The Fire Fighters Charity.

The charity helps with the rehabilitation of injured firefighters across the country! They not only support the firefighters themselves but also offer support to their families too.

Last year the Bourne fire station raised £550 and this year are hoping to better that total.