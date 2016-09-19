Bourne’s Busy Bees nursery supports new play park appeal

A group fundraising to build a new play park in Bourne has received a £500 donation.

Bourne2Play trustee Lisa Copestake collected the generous donation on Monday from Busy Bees nursery in the town.

Lisa said: “It is fantastic that we have received support from a key local business, the whole community is really pulling together to help see this project through.

“The Bourne2Play trustees are continuing to do a lot of work in the background in relation to the site being a conservation area and completing further funding applications.”

She urged people to check out the Facebook page Bourne2Play for updates, adding: “It is important that the community are aware that we are still doing as much as we can to get the new equipment for everyone to enjoy.”

Busy Bees manager Laura Cuthbertson added: “Busy Bees is delighted to be able to make a donation towards equipment for the new play park.

“We spend a lot of our time in the park so we are really excited at being able to use the new equipment.”