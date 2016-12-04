Bourne’s Hereward Group Practice surgery is now rated ‘good’

The Care Quality Commission has rated the quality of care provided by the Hereward Group Practice, Bourne as good following a recent inspection.

This follows an earlier inspection in February, where the practice was rated inadequate and had been placed in special measures.

The practice, in Exeter Street, Bourne, provides primary medical care services to about 12,500 patients.

Inspectors found that the practice is providing high quality, safe, caring and effective care; meeting the needs of the population it serves.

The CQC has published its full inspection report on its website at www.cqc.org.uk

It highlights several areas of good practice, including:

l The practice had put in place an effective system to safeguard adults and children.

l A practice was putting new systems in place for palliative care monitoring.

l Staff assessed the needs of patients in line with current evidence based guidance.

l Patients said they were treated with compassion, dignity and respect.

l Patients were involved in their care and decisions about their treatment.

l The practice had good facilities and was well-equipped to treat patients and meet their needs.

Partner Dr Ian Wheatley said: “The staff and Partners at Hereward Group Practice have worked hard all year, since the previous CQC Inspection, to make the changes that were required. We are naturally delighted that the CQC has at re-inspection award us a rating of ‘good’ for our services.

“The whole team should be really proud of what they have achieved. We will continue to work to give the highest quality care that we can to our patients.”

Business manager at the practice Jonathan Flint added: “This is the result of all the hard work and motivation of every member of the practice in response to difficult circumstances and results of the previous inspection.

“Due to their continued efforts and input from a very supportive patient participation group we have raised the rating to ‘good’ across all five key areas.

“This result will reassure our patients that we are always striving to provide excellent care to all.”