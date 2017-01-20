Bourne schoolgirl Phoebe loses her locks to help poorly children

Seven-year-old Phoebe Moyes-Alwin has just donated 13 inches of her hair to a charity which makes wigs for youngsters who are undergoing cancer treatments.

The kind-hearted Bourne Westfield Academy pupil heard about The Little Princess Trust at school two years and decided to grow her hair really long to make a big donation.

Phoebe Moyes-Alwin, from Bourne, had 13 inches of hair cut off to donate to The Little Princess Trust

She finally had a haircut at Hairess, in Stamford, on Saturday – and has also raised £250 in sponsorship to handover to the charity.

Phoebe lives in Churchill Road, Bourne, with parents Jessica and Nick, sister Poppy, five, and baby brother Lenny, who is five months old.

Jessica, 26, a lunchtime supervisor at Bourne Westfield, said she was extremely proud of Phoebe.

She said: “Two years ago she came home from school and asked what The Little Princess Trust did. We looked on the website and read all about it together.

Phoebe Moyes-Alwin, from Bourne, with sister Poppy, 5, and baby brother Lenny, five months

“Phoebe decided straight away that she wanted to donate some hair to help a poorly child. She wanted it to be really long, so until the weekend she had not had a haircut in two years.

“It was right down her back, beyond her bum, and I liked it like that – but Phoebe was determined to go ahead with the haircut. Her new style looks great and she has had a lot of people comment on it already.”

Now that Phoebe has sent off her donations of hair and funds to The Little Princess Trust, the Moyes-Alwin family are turning their attention to another cause close to their hearts.

When Jessica was pregnant with Lenny, a routine 20-week scan at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital revealed he had a bilateral cleft lip. The youngster is due to undergo an eight-hour operation to reconstruct his lip at the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, on February 14.

It is hoped that, following the specialist surgery, Lenny will be left with just a faint scar.

The Moyes-Alwin family say they are incredibly grateful for the support they have received from a specialist cleft nurse from the Queens Medical Centre who regularly visits them at home, and staff at The Cleft Lip and Palate Association (CLAPA).

They are working on plans for fundraising event for CLAPA in the coming months as a sign of their appreciation.

Jessica said: “I don’t think people are really as aware of cleft lips and palates as they should be. Everybody knows about checks that are done for Down’s Syndrome during pregnancies, and the importance of vaccinations for things like whooping cough, but I don’t think people really talk about clefts.

“When it was spotted during my 20-week scan I was in shock. It was an extremely difficult thing to deal with, but my husband was absolutely amazing and got me through it. It was thought there might be a problem with his heart too – but fortunately it turned out that was wrong.

“Lenny has had a few issues feeding, because of his cleft but is doing really well. The operation should put the matter right and we are keen for him to have it – but slightly nervous too because it’s an eight hour procedure.

“My message to anyone in a similar situation – being told during a scan their child has a cleft – would be don’t panic, there’s help out there. I learnt to love the cleft.

“Staff at the hospital in Boston were superb right from the start and put me in touch with CLAPA which was a really useful source of advice and support. The care we’ve had from hospital staff in Nottingham has also been amazing.

“Once Lenny has recovered from the operation we are going to organise a fundraising event to say thank you.”

If you would like to give Phoebe’s fundraising for The Little Princess Trust a boost, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jessica-Moyes-Alwin