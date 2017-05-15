Bourne surgery turns patients away as a result of cyber attack

Patients are being turned away from a GP surgery in Bourne as a result of the global cyber attack which has crippled the NHS.

Friday’s cyber attack affected IT systems across the globe, with NHS hospitals, health centres, pharmacies and GP surgeries being the worst affected in the UK.

As a result of the attack, The Hereward Group Practice in Bourne has no access to patients’ records, as it has been advised by NHS bosses to turn off computer systems.

This means that unless patients have an urgent problem, they are being asked by the surgery to call the NHS helpline on 111, visit a pharmacy or an A and E.

Debbie Galloway, one of the managers at the practice, said: “Because we cannot access anybody’s medical records, it is unsafe.

“At the moment we have no idea when things will be up and running again, we are wait for advice from the South Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group.”