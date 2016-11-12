Bourne Town Council appeals for fir tree for festive display

Bourne Town Council is again looking to source the town’s Christmas Tree through residents who may have a tree that has outgrown their garden or needs removing.

Trees should be between 10 and 20 feet and typically the tree is between 18 and 20 foot tall.

It is displayed outside Bourne Town Hall and forms a key part of the town’s integral display.

The tree will be needed soon as the town’s festive lights will be switched on on Saturday, December 3, during a festive street market.

If you think you have such a tree and would like to donate it to the town’s Christmas display then please contact the town clerk, Ian Sismey on 01778 426123 or e-mail clerk.bournetc@btconnect.com