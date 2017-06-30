Bourne Town Hall project moves forward

The Charity Commission has approved plans to change the aims of the Bourne Town Hall charity which means a project to turn it into a community space can move forward.

Lincolnshire County Council and the Bourne Town Hall steering group made the announcement that the Charity Commission have approved their application to change the aims of the Bourne Town Hall charity this week.

Last year, the council agreed to transfer ownership of Bourne Town Hall to a new or existing charity as a preferred option.

A steering group was formed from existing charities in Bourne who put a proposal together for the future charitable use of the building as a community arts venue.

The Charity Commission has now approved the change of charitable purpose in the original deeds to enable the project to be developed further.

Chairman of the Bourne Town Hall Trust Management Committee at the county council David Brailsford (Con) said: “Although we may be some way from the Town Hall being in full use as a community venue, this is an important step as we work towards ensuring an exciting future for the building.

“We hope that the steering group can start to use the building in the near future for fundraising and to develop their ideas.”

Charles Houseago, chairman of the steering group, said: “With this significant milestone complete, the next few months we will see us complete the legal formalities of setting up the new Town Hall charity to take over administration of the building and start the process of raising funds for the restoration and conversion of this iconic building.”

The building in the Market Placehas been empty since 2013 when its previous occupants Bourne Town Council and South Kesteven District Council moved to the SK Community Access Point at Bourne Corn Exchange.

All county councillors previously formed the sole trustee for the Bourne Town Hall charity.

The Town Hall was gifted in 1821 by the Marquis of Exeter for the benefit of the town. The management committee has led a consultation with people in the town to look at the possible future use and management of the building.