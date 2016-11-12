Bourne Veterans Breakfast Club members clean Commonwealth War graves

Members of Bourne Veterans Breakfast Club have pulled on their yellow gloves and cleaned Commonwealth graves in preparation for Remembrance Day.

Paul Flight, who started the club which meets every Saturday at The Sugar Mill, suggested to members that the group clean the Commonwealth graves at Bourne Cemetery in South Road.

Chip Wood and his wife Sue took up the cause and contacted the Commonwealth War Graves Commission for advice on how to clean the graves. The commission has a responsibility to keep them in good condition but is only able to visit sporadically.

There are 15 at the cemetery although four were not touched because they are part of family plots.

Members of the club spent last weekend busily cleaning the graves and they also intended to visit to place wooden Remembrance crosses on all 15 graves before today - the 11th day of the 11th month.

There are already crosses which have been placed by the Spalding Parachute Regiment Association.

Chip, who served in the RAF as a chief technician, said: “We just used a bit of water and elbow grease to clean the graves but it was important to us to get them looking their best, especially with Remembrance Day approaching.”