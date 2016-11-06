Bourne Westfield Primary Academy pupils enjoy an inspiring day at The Making of Harry Potter Warner Brothers Studio Tour

School pupils enjoyed a magical and inspiring day to The Making of Harry Potter Warner Brothers Studio Tour.

Bourne Westfield Primary Academy organised the event to build on the Hogwarts Day enjoyed a few weeks before when all Year 6 children spent a day tutored by teachers from Hogwarts under the watchful eye of Professor Dumbledore.

Pupils loved seeing the Knight Bus

The studio tour generated huge excitement among the Year 6 pupils from the moment they were told in advance of it; a lengthy coach trip was little price to pay for what proved the highlight of the year so far!

All the children were in awe to see and touch the very sets, props and costumes that they had enjoyed seeing in the Harry Potter film series. ‘Awesome’ was the word that many used throughout the tour!

Deputy headteacher and Year 6 class teacher Nick Chandler said: “This was a brilliant day and I have rarely seen children so excited or inspired by an event.

“To see the methods used by professional filmmakers to create settings and ignite the senses was an experience I think few of these children will forget.

Visiting Godrics Hollow

“It does have major purpose, however, as the techniques easily translate to stimulate the writing of highly effective setting and character description.

“We arrange such events to give the children a highly personal experience, which they can then draw upon to generate improved and engaging styles in their writing. What better experience could we have sought than the very heart of the production of the big screen blockbusters that all the children find so enthralling? In turn, subsequent writing has shown a depth and proven quality that cannot be achieved by classroom teaching alone.”

The pupils visit Platform 9 and three quarters